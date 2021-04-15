News briefs

Biden meets with Congress’ Asian American leaders as Senate takes up a hate crimes bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met Thursday with leaders of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, which has pushed for more Asian Americans in his administration and for a law to combat the sort of hate crimes against the group that have risen since the COVID-19 pandemic began in China.

“We need to stand with the AAPI community,” Biden said, referring to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, before reporters were ushered out of the Oval Office ahead of the private meeting.

He said he and Vice President Kamala Harris — the first vice president of Asian descent, who sat by his side — were “heartened” by the Senate’s preliminary 92-6 vote Wednesday to begin debate on bipartisan legislation that would would strengthen hate crime reporting and speed up the Justice Department’s review of those crimes.

The impetus for the legislative action, and for Asian Americans’ advocacy more broadly, was the March 16 killings at three Atlanta-area spas of eight people, six of them Asian American women, after months of violence nationwide against people of Asian heritage. The White House meeting came a day after the president hired a new adviser to placate two lawmakers who have criticized the lack of Asian Americans in his Cabinet.

—Los Angeles Times

Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo is released to the public

CHICAGO — Video of Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer was released to the public Thursday afternoon,more than two weeks after the 13-year-old was killed following a foot chase in a Little Village alley, igniting anger in theneighborhood and leaving the city on edge.

The materials were published on the website of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shortly after 2:30 p.m. Centraltime.

They included images from officers’ body-worn cameras, along with third-party video, police radio recordings and police reports.

The video from the body-worn camera of the officer who fires the shot captures the instant Toledo was struck, moments afterthe officer begins chasing the teen down the alley.

In that body camera video of the shooting officer — identified in police reports provided by COPA as Ogden District tacticalunit Officer Eric Stillman — he can be seen pulling up in the alley in his police vehicle, getting out and running south.

The officer, Stillman, can be heard to shout, “Show me your (expletive) hands!” followed by “Drop it!” with a flickering flashlighton Toledo as he starts to turn around.

The teen can be seen stopping near an opening in a fence as he turns and he appears to start lifting his hands. As a shotis heard, the teen appears to have his hands apart, above his waist, approaching shoulder level.

On a frame-by-frame viewing, a pistol-shaped object appears to be visible in Toledo’s right hand behind his back as he pausesnear the opening in the fence and turns his head toward the officer. On the grainy and shaky video, his hands appear to beempty at the moment the officer shoots him.

—Chicago Tribune

Texas Senate approves limits on transgender student athletes

AUSTIN, Texas — Split irrevocably along party lines, the Texas Senate on Thursday approved legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing in sports within their gender identity.

All 18 Republicans voted for Senate Bill 29, which would require athletes in Texas public high schools and grade schools to compete in sports based on the "biological sex" listed on their original birth certificate. Under that definition, biological boys would be banned from competing in girls sports, although girls could compete in boys sports if a comparable female sport was not available.

"This is about protecting female athletes and recognizing their accomplishments within their biological peer group," said Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, author of the bill.

Amended birth certificates, which can be issued to reflect gender changes for transgender people, would no longer be accepted by the University Interscholastic League, which oversees extracurricular athletic events.

All Democrats voted against SB 29, saying during two days of floor debate that the bill needlessly singles out transgender students, many of whom struggle with depression and suicide, to tackle a nonexistent problem.

—Austin American Statesman