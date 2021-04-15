Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips recalled in 22 states

Three lots of Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips have been recalled in 22 states and the District of Columbia for a food allergy danger.

The chips might have milk. And milk is not listed with the ingredients as being in the chips.

Not a problem for most folks, but as the FDA-posted recall notice written by manufacturer Snak King says, “People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

This covers the 9-ounce bags with sell by dates of 8/9/2021, 8/10/2021 and 8/11/2021. They went to stores in California, Texas, New York, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

If you or someone who might be eating the chips has a milk allergy, return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Those with questions can email Trader Joe’s through its website or should call 626-363-7711, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.