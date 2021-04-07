Starbucks’ new reusable cup initiative draws backlash due to COVID safety concerns

Starbucks is testing out a reusable cup program in some Seattle stores. Critics online question if it’s safe and why they still can’t use their own cups. Starbucks News Twitter

A new reusable cup plan unveiled by Starbucks is drawing criticism for starting the program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People used social media to say there’s an added safety risk to reusing cups in the age of COVID-19 and with that in mind, Starbucks is still not allowing customers to use their own mugs and tumblers.

The Borrow a Cup program will be in place at five Seattle stores for a two-month trial period, a news release from Starbucks said. Customers can choose to order a drink in a reusable “lightweight polypropylene plastic” cup, a tweet from the company said, then return the cup to a participating store’s contactless kiosk for it to be sanitized and reused.

Patrons can also request a regular paper cup.

“Promoting reusability is an important part of Starbucks goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030,” Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer, said in the release. “We understand the interdependency of human and planetary health, and we believe it is our responsibility to reduce single use cup waste.”

While some online users applauded the company’s green initiative, many critics shared some different sentiments: Is this safe in a pandemic? And if so, why can’t customers use their own reusable cups?

“[Sadly], for the past year I have been forbidden from using any of my (many) Starbucks mugs or tumblers and been forced to add to the waste stream,” a reply to Starbucks’s announcement on Twitter read.

“Might have been smarter to do BEFORE the pandemic … Do you think this is going to work during/right after a highly contagious respiratory virus pandemic? Might want to delay it a bit,” another user tweeted.

Starbucks responded to a few of the critics.

“We are pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware in our stores. We will continue to honor the $.10 discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware,” Starbucks tweeted.

“We implemented several safety precautions when developing this program. The return kiosk is contactless, we are following all COVID guidelines in-store, and we are using a commercial [third] party service to ensure the cups are cleaned and sanitized,” Starbucks responded when prompted about COVID concerns.

As of Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 346,420 cases of COVID-19 and 5,299 deaths. The state has given more than 3.7 million doses of the vaccine, according to the agency.