Fans share favorite Beverly Cleary memories after famed children’s author dies at 104
Beverly Cleary, a beloved children’s book author whose work influenced the genre and generations of young readers, died Thursday at the age of 104.
Cleary is best known for her creation Ramona Quimby, the starring character of the popular “Ramona” series of books which began in 1955 with Beezus and Ramona, followed by many more entries in the decades to come, up to 1999.
Fans took to social media, sharing fond memories of Cleary’s works.
After graduating from college, Cleary went on to become a librarian — a decision that led her to write her first book.
At the library, a boy asked her, “Where are the books about kids like us?” Books about ordinary kids having plausible adventures. Nothing too fanciful, just relatable and fun. So she wrote “Henry Huggins,” and it was a success.
More than 85 million copies of Cleary’s books have been sold, according to Harper Collins, and have been translated into 29 languages.
When asked where she would draw inspiration for her stories, Cleary would say, “From my own experience and from the world around me.”
