Woman in Texas mask standoff at bank arrested after Office Depot clash, police say

This frame grab from police body cam video provided by the Galveston Police Department, in Galveston, Texas, shows Terry Wright, 65, of Grants Pass, Oregon, arguing with an officer inside a Bank of America branch, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Galveston, after being told she needed to leave the bank because she was not wearing a face mask, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Galveston Police Department via AP) AP

A woman detained by police during a mask standoff at a Galveston, Texas, bank earlier this month was arrested Wednesday in a nearby town after another mask confrontation, outlets report.

Terry Lynn Wright, 65, was arrested at an Office Depot in Texas City, according to police, after refusing to wear a mask — which violates store policy — or leave the store when asked, KTRK reported.

Wright’s arrest comes just six days after she was detained by police in Galveston, according to the Associated Press. That incident was captured by an officer’s body camera, and made national headlines.

Texas City police officers who arrived at the office supply store recognized Wright, an Oregon resident, from the video of the bank incident, KHOU reported.

In the video, Wright said that, by law, she isn’t required to wear a mask, the AP reported.

While Texas’ Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate, private businesses are still allowed to enforce their own rules on premises.

“What are you going to do, arrest me?” she asked the Galveston officer, who responded to the bank incident..

He replied: “Yes, for intruding on premises,” according to the body cam video.

When the officer took out handcuffs, Wright pulled away, and the officer forced her to the floor.

“Police brutality right here people,” she said.

Wright sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Warrants for trespassing and resisting arrest were issued for Wright. However, she was not officially booked, The Daily News reported.

Texas City police arrested Wright on the warrants stemming from the Galveston bank incident, the outlet reported. She isn’t expected to face any additional charges.

Wright was being held at the Galveston County jail on Wednesday afternoon, with bond set at $3,000, according to the Daily News.