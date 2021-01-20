‘Call of Duty’ pro gamer retires at 25 due to thumb injury. ‘It breaks my heart’

Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto is retiring from a career as a professional gamer due to a thumb injury at age 25. He played “Call of Duty” for New York Subliners. Screengrab from @Subliners on Twitter.

A 25-year-old pro gamer says a thumb injury is forcing him to retire.

Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto announced the decision to stop playing competitively in an emotional statement on Twitter. He was a member of the New York Subliners, a team in the professional “Call of Duty” League.

“It breaks my heart to step away from a game I put my heart and soul into every single day for eight years,” Paparatto said. “Tearing up just writing this, but I don’t know what else to do at this point. It’s been an amazing run... I don’t regret anything and I am grateful to have had a long playing career doing what I love to do at such a high level.”

Paparatto said an injury that caused weakness in his thumb and wrist and required surgery several years ago recently returned, hindering his ability to compete at a high level.

“Playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore,” he said. “I don’t enjoy competing when I can’t be the ZooMaa everyone knows and loves and feel like it’s not fair to myself or to my team to go through all that again, potentially causing more damage to my hand.”

Mark Griffiths, director of the International Gaming Research Unit at England’s Nottingham Trent University, told NBC News gaming pros will train at least 10 hours a day.

“In all sports you’ll find people who put in the hours, unfortunately some will be injured ... and this also applies to esports,” Griffiths told NBC News.

Paparatto’s announcement was met with an outpouring of support.

We are thankful for everything that @ZooMaa has done for the Subliners & our entire org wishes him a speedy recovery. His incredible talent as a teammate & competitor has always made him amazing & the positivity he brings to the community is truly special. We’ll see you soon. https://t.co/P5ZIKnvE72 pic.twitter.com/Lm4xLRsEAd — NYSL (@Subliners) January 19, 2021

“Can’t help but get emotional seeing all the support,” Paparatto tweeted. “Wish I could respond to everyone but just know I see all of you and appreciate all the kind words. Love all of you for real.”