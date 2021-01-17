Check your refrigerator: recall of Publix brand and name brand food on listeria concerns

A possible listeria problem at the supplier level caused Publix and Delray Beach-based Pero Family Farms to recall butternut squash products, Publix announced Friday.

One supplier’s problems often ripple out to become several sellers’ and many consumers’ problems. So it was here, as described in the two recall notices posted to Publix’s website.

Once butternut squash supplier Race West let Pero Family Farms know the squash sent to Pero might have listeria, Pero had to tell Publix the same thing. Pero supplies the butternut squash for Publix’s house brand products.

The Pero products recalled, Butternut Squash Cubed Tray and Butternut Squash Veggie Spirals Tray, can be identified by their expiration date, anywhere from 01/15/2021 to 01/20/2021.

Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Veggie Spirals Tray Publix

Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Cubed Tray Publix

The Publix products pulled are all Steam In Bag products with expiration dates from 01/03/2021 to 01/14/2021: Green Bean Butternut Squash; Seasoned Butternut Medley; and Butternut with Brussel Sprouts and Pecans.

Publix Steam In Bag Green Bean Butternut Squash Publix

If you have any of these products, toss them or return them to the store for a full refund. For those with questions, either call Pero Family Farms at 561-498-5771, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; email Pero at info@perofamilyfarms.com; or call Publix at 800-242-1227.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, kids under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. It can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, confusion and poor balance.