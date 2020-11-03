North Carolinians are Googling Biden more than Trump. Here’s what else they’re searching

Not only does Joe Biden have a lead in the polls in North Carolina, but he is also edging President Donald Trump when it comes to Google searches.

Search interest for the Democratic candidate has increased in the past week in North Carolina, a key battleground state in the election, according to Google data. Among the presidential candidates, North Carolinians have searched Biden 52% of the time and President Donald Trump 47% of the time as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

But Trump was searched more over the past 30 days in North Carolina, Google data show.

Polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight says Biden is “slightly favored” to win North Carolina with a 1.8-point lead in its composite of polls. He had a 53% chance to win the state at the end of September, and that has grown to 64% on Election Day.

Unemployment has been the most searched political topic since March in North Carolina, according to Google data. It is now getting 21% of searches among political issues, while health care and wages both have 7%.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Breakout trends on Google Tuesday morning in North Carolina include “long wait times” and “absentee/mail-in ballot.”

The deadline for counting absentee ballots in North Carolina is Nov. 12. following a Supreme Court decision.