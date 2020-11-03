Another two lots of a diabetes drug recalled for having too much of a carcinogen

Nostrum Laboratories announced Monday that two lots of its version of Type 2 diabetes drug metformin has too much of the carcinogen NDMA.

Nostrum becomes the latest of many drug makers, most recently Marksans Pharma Limited of India last month, to recall their metformin because the NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) content surpasses the FDA’s daily limit.

This covers 100-tablet bottles of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets, lot Nos. MET200101 and MET200301, both with expiration date 05/2022. Consumers should keep taking their metformin until their doctor or another medical professional comes up with another course of treatment.

Consumers with medical questions regarding the recall can email Nostrum at quality@nostrumpharma.com or call the company at 816-308-4941 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

