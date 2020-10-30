McRib is returning to McDonald’s menus nationwide. Here’s when you can get one

McDonald’s announced the U.S. return of the McRib sandwich. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The McRib sandwich is coming back to McDonald’s menus nationwide for the first time in eight years.

Fans will be able to order the sandwich from restaurants across the country starting Dec. 2, the fast-food chain said Friday in a news release.

It’s the first nationwide roll out since 2012 for the McRib, which features pork, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions. Nearly four decades after the sandwich was created, the company says anticipation surrounds its return to menus.

“To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation for McDonald’s, said in the news release. “That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

This time around, you may want to sink your teeth into one quickly. The sandwich is set to make its national return “for a limited time,” according to the restaurant chain.

