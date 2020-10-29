Kansas City Star Logo
Hurricane Zeta’s winds and rain leave gutted buildings, flipped vehicles, images show

Hurricane Zeta left a trail of destruction along the Gulf Coast, including damaged buildings and overturned tractor trailers, images on social media show.

Thousands are without power in the region Thursday morning, and Zeta, which made landfall Wednesday in Louisiana, is blamed for at least two deaths, including one in Biloxi. It has since weakened to a tropical storm.

More than 1.9 million utility customers across the South are without power Thursday morning as a result of the storm, CNN reported.

Images shared on social media show people woke up to damaged and flooded homes and downed trees.

October 29, 2020 5:04 AM
