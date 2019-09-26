High school football player lifts car that was crushing man’s chest, Ohio family says

NC State football hosts Lift for Life The N.C. State football team participated in the Lift for Life event in Raleigh on July 17, 2019. The annual event is put on N.C. State Chapter of Uplifting Athletes and raises money for charity. To donate go to: https://www.upliftingathletes.org/lfl Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The N.C. State football team participated in the Lift for Life event in Raleigh on July 17, 2019. The annual event is put on N.C. State Chapter of Uplifting Athletes and raises money for charity. To donate go to: https://www.upliftingathletes.org/lfl

A community in Ohio says a high school football player is a “real life hero” after he sprang into action to help a neighbor in need.

Zac Clark, 16, was doing yard work with his mom when they heard their neighbor calling for help, WJW reported. A car had fallen on her husband.

“I guess the jack broke or slipped and the car fell on top of him from the waist up,” Zac told the news outlet. “Only thing I could see was his legs and he was struggling.”

Zac, a left guard on the Clear Fork High School football team, ran to his neighbor, lifting the car off of him so his mom could pull the man out, the Mansfield News-Journal reported. The man was rushed to the hospital where doctors said he could have died had Zac not been there to help.

After a car fell on his neighbor’s chest, Zac Clark, 16, sprang to action, lifting the car so his mom could pull the neighbor out. Screengrab: WJW

The Clear Fork Football team posted to Facebook praising Zac for his actions.

“We have a real life hero on our football team,” the post said. “Great job springing into action Zach!”

Zac told the News-Journal he hopes to go into civil service when he’s older.

“I have always wanted to be a firefighter and help people out,” he said. “The first thing that came to my mind was to get over there, do what I can do and do anything I can to help.”

As Zac’s story gets out, many social media users have taken to the football team’s post to express their awe and appreciation.

“Zac Clark you have been part of a Miracle! God Bless You,” one user wrote.

“Wow great job of not panicking and freezing up. Great actions a reflection of what a great young man he will be,” wrote another.

For some, the incident hit close to home.

“Thank you, Zac Clark. The man you saved is a dear friend of mine. I’d hate to think of the world without him in it. I’m grateful you were in the right place at the right time and acted selflessly,” one user wrote.

“The man you saved is a good one. He is a loyal and valued friend to my family. And he is a loving and devoted husband and father to his own. He was so fortunate to have you there. “