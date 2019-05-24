6,700 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup containers recalled due to plastic

About 6,690 pounds of soup sold as 16-ounce bowls of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled due to plastic contaminants found in some containers. The USDA issued the recall on May 23, 2019. USDA

About 6,690 pounds of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup with a Use By date of July 5, 2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the 16-ounce container have been recalled by Blount Fine Foods.





The problem: the ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup items, produced on April 26 and sold in Florida, Arizona and Georgia, were contaminated by extraneous pieces of plastic. The problem was discovered when customers complained.

The soups — only the Panera Bread at Home products, not any that are sold at Panera Bread restaurants — also have the establishment number P-13130 inside the USDA inspection mark, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup 16-ounce plastic containers with lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V and establishment number P-13130 inside the USDA inspection mark, have been recalled. USDA

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the contaminated containers.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service suggests people who may have bought the soups to throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Consumers can call Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at 866-674-4519 or www.blountfinefoods.com/recall.