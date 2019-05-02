Ready for guacamole cheese? Some aren’t sure how to feel about NC-based grocer’s dip

Whip up great guacamole Gonza Tacos y Tequila executive chef David Peraza-Arce shares his guacamole-making wisdom with us. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gonza Tacos y Tequila executive chef David Peraza-Arce shares his guacamole-making wisdom with us.

Guacamole or cheese dip?

A North Carolina-based grocery chain is giving chip-eaters the best of both worlds with the debut of its Amanti Guacamole Cheese.

The specialty food hit shelves Wednesday at The Fresh Market’s 161 nationwide stores, and news of its debut received mixed reactions on social media.

Some are interested in trying the Dutch gouda cheese that the grocer says has “a blend of avocado and lime juice with a touch of chili, tomato, onion and garlic.”

On Twitter, a user named RJ was in favor of the new offering.

“Unpopular opinion: I am all for this,” RJ said in a comment on Travel + Leisure’s page.

Another user, pinunsu, also seemed to be a fan of the guacamole cheese concoction.

“A dream came true,” the user said, in a post that included a starstruck emoji, on Food & Wine’s account.

The new cheese “can be paired alongside your favorite Mexican dish, shredded over nachos or melted into queso for the ultimate festive dip,” company spokesperson Nicole Chabot said in an email to McClatchy.

Guacamole cheese comes in a wheel and costs $24.99 per pound, she said.

The grocery store, which is headquartered in Greensboro, calls its new cheese offering “Cinco de Mayo’s dream snack.” But some weren’t quite ready to embrace it.

“I love cheese and I also love guacamole, but no way am I going to pay $25 lb for green cheese,” Facebook user Tammy Dunn said on People’s post about the food.

Others commenting on that post didn’t seem thrilled about the combination.

“I love both things but definitely separate,” user Vashti Ibarra said.