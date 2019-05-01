22-year-old UNC Charlotte shooting suspect charged with two counts of murder

CMPD takes UNCC shooting suspect into police headquarters UNCC shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured. Suspect is in police custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNCC shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured. Suspect is in police custody.

The 22-year-old Charlotte man accused of shooting six people Tuesday at UNC Charlotte is facing two counts of murder, according to Mecklenburg County records.

Trystan Andrew Terrell was arrested on the campus by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Tuesday after six people were shot on the north Charlotte campus, creating widespread panic among students and faculty. He is scheduled to have a first appearance in Mecklenburg County Court Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

Two of the shooting victims died, and the others remain hospitalized. Three of the four are in critical condition, UNCC police said in a Tuesday press conference.

CMPD has not identified the four wounded people. However, Alpha Tau Omega National Fraternity posted on Facebook Tuesday that one of its members, Drew Pescaro, was among the injured. Pescaro’s Facebook page says his home is in Apex, and he’s originally from Rutland, Mass.

“ATO brother Drew Pescaro was shot and is currently hospitalized in stable condition,” said the post. “We are keeping Drew, the chapter and the campus in our prayers.”

A March 2019 photo posted on shooting victim Drew Pescaro’s Facebook page. Facebook screenshot

UNCC’s school newspaper, The Niner Times, reported on Twitter just before midnight that Pescaro, a sports writer for the paper, had been through surgery. “The full support of the Niner Times staff is behind him in his recovery,” the paper said in a tweet.

Other charges

Investigators have not released a possible motive in the shootings.

The Associated Press says Terrell moved to Charlotte from Texas two years ago with his father. He was armed with a pistol during the shootings, AP reported.

Terrell was booked in the jail at about 5 a.m. Wednesday and remains in custody. He is listed as having a Charlotte address.

It is Terrell’s first arrest in North Carolina, according to a review of state records. Voter registration records show he lived in an apartment on Weddington Avenue off East Seventh Street in Charlotte.

In addition two counts of murder, Terrell is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of having a gun on education property and one count of discharging a firearm on education property, records show.

CMPD says it was called to the campus at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday about an “active shooter on South Library Lane in the Kennedy Building.”

“Officers located multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Medic responded and transported three victims to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center,” police said a press release.

“One victim was transported by a UNCC Police Sergeant to Atrium Health University City. That victim was later transported by Medic to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center. Two additional victims were pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

