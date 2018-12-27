NC man bursts into tears when dead mom’s voice comes from Christmas gift, video shows

A North Carolina man’s tearful reaction at hearing his dead mother’s voice coming from one of his Christmas presents has become a sensation on Twitter, with more than 7 million views and 5,000 comments in the past two days.
The 43-second video shows Dexter Tinnin of Winston-Salem pulling a stuffed bear out of a box, then weeping uncontrollably after it speaks using his mother’s voice.
The moment was tweeted by his daughter, Melia, who explained that her father refused to switch phones for years because of a final message his mother left him.
He has saved the voice mail since 2009, reported NBC Los Angeles and other news outlets.
“So me and my sister put it in a bear. Merry Christmas, Dad,” Melia posted on Twitter.
Family member LeAnn Walser Tinnin posted on Facebook that Dexter Tinnin “kept a voicemail on his phone from his mom so that he could always hear her voice.”
The stuffed bear is a customized Build-A-Bear, created to incorporate the voice mail, she posted.
TV station WXII identified Dexter Tinnin’s mother as Jerlene Tinnin and reported she “died suddenly after battling several health challenges.”
“I think about her every day,” Dexter Tinnin told WXII. “The holidays seem to be a little difficult...Just hearing her voice on Christmas again just kinda got me.”
