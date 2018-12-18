Man said he was with Uber Eats. Packages in his car told another story, Georgia cops say

A phony Uber Eats driver turned out to actually be a sticky-fingered porch pirate, Georgia police say.
Now, police say 20-year-old Isaiah Gresham is facing several misdemeanor theft charges for swiping packages from the front porches of unsuspecting homeowners on Saturday evening, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Michael Malison told WSB-TV2 that Gresham stole packages from his home. One of them, Malison said, was a Christmas gift for his mother.
“We never give it a thought that someone would walk up to your front door step and take it,” he told WSB-TV2, “but it’s not an uncommon occurrence as we all know.”
Luckily, authorities say an off-duty sergeant with the Brookhaven Police Department caught Gresham in the act, according to Fox5.
He was identified as Sergeant Charles McCoy. Burke Brennan, spokesman for the city of Brookhaven, said McCoy saw Gresham holding a package and running from a front porch — so he decided to stop the 20-year-old’s car , according to The Marietta Daily Journal.
Police say Gresham, who first argued he was an Uber Eats driver, had several packages in his car that belonged to people in the area, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was arrested after lying that a recipient of one package was a relative, police say.
He finally confessed, police say, and was booked in DeKalb County Jail, according to Fox5. In a statement to the TV station, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura praised McCoy’s “awareness and quick action” in apprehending the alleged Grinch.
For Malison, getting his mom’s package back in one piece was a relief. The man told WSB-TV2 that he’s learned a lesson from the theft.
“If you’re not going to be home and you know a neighbor who is going to be home,” he told the outlet, “ask him to watch out for it, pick it up and bring it in their house.”
