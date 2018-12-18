Watch as dad pulls the trigger on a Nerf gun to pull out his 5-year-old’s loose tooth

When Emma Conkey was ready for her very first loose tooth to fall out, she let her little brother try and pull it out.
It didn’t work, though, because 5-year-old Emma “couldn’t quit laughing,” her mom, Brittney Conkey, told McClatchy in a Facebook message.
That front, bottom tooth was just too slippery for Emma’s little brother, 4-year-old Ryan.
So, Emma wished she could use a bow and arrow to shoot out that bothersome tooth, Brittney told McClatchy.
One problem: The Conkey family, in Colorado Springs, does not own a bow and arrow.
The family got creative.
“My husband then said well we have Nerf guns and Emma said YES!” Brittney wrote in the Facebook message. They also own dental floss.
Matt Conkey tied a piece of floss to both Emma’s loose tooth and to the foam dart, as seen in the video posted to Facebook and obtained by McClatchy.
Then, when the string was tied, Matt locked and loaded the gun, asked Emma to put her head back and pointed the gun.
While Emma was giggling — and right after she moved her hand from her mouth — her dad pulled the trigger.
“Ohhh!!” her family could be heard shouting in the background.
“It did it!!” Ryan shouted. They all began to laugh and cheer. Emma started to laugh again, this time with a gap in her bottom teeth.
“Emma was super excited!” Brittney wrote in the Facebook message. “It was fun memories! We would absolutely do it again! It didn’t hurt her and she loved it and so did her brother and sister!”
This isn’t the first time a Nerf gun has been used to help pull out a stubborn tooth.
Earlier this year, in Texas, SaBella Lewis let her older brother Gibson use a Nerf gun to yank out her tooth, ABC11 reported.
And in Minnesota, 6-year-old Henry tied a string around his loose tooth and shot the Nerf gun himself — with some parental help, according to Valley News Live.
Family-parenting blog “Let’s Lasso the Moon” has three-step instructions on how to use a Nerf gun to pull out a tooth: tie the string around the dart and the tooth, pull the trigger, find the tooth.
