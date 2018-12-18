Man apologizes for rape, blames ‘Edmond’ — his alternate personality, Utah cops say

An Oklahoma man accused of raping a woman Dec. 10 in Provo, Utah, says police have the wrong man, reported KSTU.

Dillon McKay Price, 24, told Provo police he doesn’t remember the incident, but one of his multiple personalities, named Edmond, says the sex was consensual, according to KUTV.

Police say Price sexually assaulted a woman with whom he had been staying, ”holding her down on the couch by her throat” and threatening to get his knives, reported KSTU.

The next day, Price gave the woman a letter saying “he was sorry for not being able to stop Edmond from what he did,” police said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.





He wrote the letter “after the victim said he had raped her and was telling her sorry for that,” Price told police, according to the publication.

After the woman went to a hospital to report the attack the next day, police arrested Price walking down a street in Provo with his backpack and suitcase, reported KSTU.

Price told police he had no memory of the incident and thought he had slept all that day, but later said Edmond, one of his multiple personalities, was now telling him the encounter had been consensual, reported KUTV.

Price, a Lawton, Oklahoma, resident who had been visiting Utah, has been arrested on suspicion of rape, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.