She was on the phone days after giving birth. ‘Her mother heard the shots,’ family says

As Isis Williams spoke to her mom on the phone Friday morning, her newborn baby was resting in a crib nearby, police say.
Then, Williams’ aunt Aspara Agyeman told ABC6, it quickly become obvious that something was wrong.
“Her mother heard the shots,” she told ABC6.
Police say the 24-year-old mother of three was shot dead by her boyfriend, Tyrese Lynch, a 33-year-old whom they described as potentially “armed and dangerous,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. It happened in Philadelphia, police say.
A neighbor told NBC10 that a loud sound rang out in the neighborhood at the same time police say the shooting took place.
“It just sounded like a nail gun,” Bruce Thomas told NBC10. “Like someone was doing work.”
Melvina Hall, another neighbor, told ABC6 that she heard the suspect “calling (Williams) derogatory names” before the gunshots.
The 5-day-old baby was found in a crib, police say, and Williams was found dead with a gunshot wound in her head, according to Fox29.
There were signs of a struggle inside the home, police say, according to Fox29.
Agyeman said she is watching over Williams’ youngest child, ABC6 reported.
“Even though I may be the one that ends up raising her,” she said, “she’s gonna know that Isis is her mother and that she was loved.”
A GoFundMe page created for Williams says her relationship with Lynch was “abusive.” It said that Williams “tried leaving him multiple times as she slept in her car or at a family member house from time to time.”
Richard Ross, police commissioner, told KYW News Radio that it is a “very sad incident.”
“We know who we’re looking for. It’s not a question about that,” he said, according to the radio station. “So, we’ll go about the business of locating him and arresting him for this horrible crime.”
