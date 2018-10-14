18-wheeler takes a tumble off California highway

An 18-wheeler driver who told authorities he thought he'd "try his luck" after ignoring warning signs on Highway 175 near Mendocino, California, ended up unhurt after his truck tumbled down an embankment on Thursday, transportation officials say.
Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
A video showing a confrontation on a street in Brooklyn, N.Y. between a white woman and a black family has gone viral, generating millions of views. The white woman claimed she was 'sexually assaulted' by a 9-year-old boy.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.
Officers were on patrol in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, when they saw a car stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was by the curb, tending to a motionless squirrel. Police officers approached him while he attempted to resuscitate the animal.