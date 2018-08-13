Man dies after two drunk drivers hit him — one from each direction, NY troopers say

One drunk driver was heading west on Interstate 90 on Saturday afternoon.

The other drunk driver was cruising east on the same stretch of highway through East Greenbush, New York, not far from Albany, according to state police.

Their victim was driving in the eastbound lanes, too — until August Rice, 23, crashed into him heading east, forcing the man’s vehicle across the median and right into westbound traffic, police said.

That’s where another drunk driver — Rex Tucker-Moss, 41 — struck the man a second time around 1 p.m., according to police.

The man whose car was pushed from eastbound to westbound lanes was killed.

State police said that Tucker-Moss, a resident of Poughquag, New York, had his 7- and 10-year-old children in the car with him during the crash, the Mt. Kisco Daily Voice reports. It’s unclear if the two children were injured in the crash.

Both Tucker-Moss and Rice, a resident of Rexford, New York, face second-degree manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges.

Tucker-Moss also faces two counts of aggravated DWI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a count of driving while intoxicated. Rice faces charges for moving from the lane unsafely and driving while impaired by drugs, police said.

Rice has been arraigned and is being held in the Rensselaer County Jail on $10,000 bond. Tucker-Moss is being held in the same jail on $5,000 bond.

Police said Sunday that they aren’t releasing the victim’s name until his family has been notified.