Holy Fire burns through thousands of acres in California
The Holy Fire continued to burn through the Cleveland National Forest on August 6, as seen from footage filmed from a Tanker 118 aircraft. The footage was filmed as fire retardant was dropped from the aircraft, the source said.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 for the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Police blocked off 4th Street at Water Street to stop people from going to the exact spot. Warning: strong language.
Avery Price, 10-year-old Tennessee boy, was filmed holding himself up with his wheelchair to stand for the national anthem. The video went viral across the web, with hundreds of people saying it was an inspirational and patriotic show of support.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
Helicopters drop water on the deadly Carr Fire on Friday night, July 27, 2018, in an effort to stop the monster blaze from advancing on Redding. High winds were predicted, but had yet to materialize in force.
A pro-Trump media crew was attacked by protesters at Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, on July 26, according to Elijah Schaeffer, the host of YouTube channel Slightly Offens*ve who shared this video of the incident.