Two NYC cops raped her, and a man serving court papers called her a ‘stupid b***ch,’ woman says

A New York woman who has accused two police officers of raping her in a van posted a video Tuesday of a man calling her a “stupid b**ch” and filming her as he served her court documents.
The woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers online, posted the video to her Twitter account with the caption “THIS ISN’T HARASSMENT ?!”
The video shows a bearded man filming her with a cell phone. “He’s not letting me move!” Chambers shouts, trying to get around the man.
She walks up the stairs while pointing a camera at the man. “There’s your subpoena right there,” he says, motioning below him.
“Thanks a lot, now get out of my house,” she says. “Get out.”
“Don’t tell me what to do, I’m from the sheriff’s office. I can do whatever I want,” he responds. “What are you afraid of, Anna? This isn’t Russia, I’m not the KGB.”
As she turns away, he can be heard mumbling “stupid bitch” before the video ends.
“This is a complete abuse of power,” Chambers’ attorney Michael David told the New York Daily News on Wednesday. “It’s disgusting.”
A lawyer for one of the former detectives told the New York Post he had sent the man to serve Chambers a subpoena for photos showing what Chambers alleged were marks where she had been handcuffed. The lawyer didn’t name the man but told the paper he condemned his behavior.
In September of 2017, Chambers said two NYPD officers, Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, ordered her and two males out of a parked car, where there was marijuana in a cup holder, Buzzfeed News reported. She said they let the two males go before placing her in handcuffs, taking turns raping her in the back of a van in Brooklyn and then dropping her off, according to the site.
“I don’t think a gang rape has ever been reported in the history of the N.Y.P.D,” her lawyer told The New York Times in October.
Chambers’ lawyer also alleged that nine police officers came to the hospital where she was seeking medical care after the alleged rape to persuade her not to pursue charges, according to the New York Post.
Martins and Hall were reassigned, according to The Times, and later resigned. Both men pleaded not guilty to a 50-count indictment against them later in October, CNN reported.
“Being a police officer doesn’t change his right to due process. We unequivocally deny the allegation that he forcibly attacked the young woman,” an attorney for one of the detectives told the network at the time. “We don’t believe that the credible evidence will support the claim that any rape or sexual assault occurred.”
The men appealed for the charges against them to be dropped and insisted the sexual activity was consensual, PIX11 reported, but a judge denied the motion and moved the case toward trial. That trial is expected to begin sometime in Fall 2018, according to the New York Daily News.
