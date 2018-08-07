Man says he’s flying Nazi flag as ‘a distress call’ — because someone hacked his WiFi

Even though there’s a Nazi flag flying on his property, Jody Fish says he’s “definitely” not one himself.
Instead, the man from Preble, New York, says he displayed the Nazi flag outside his house as “a distress call” to raise awareness about a serious problem: Someone is hacking his WiFi. He explained his reasoning during an interview with Syracuse.com.
“It’s to get attention,” Fish said, “so I can tell people what’s going on and that someone is hacking me.”
Fish told Spectrum News that he suspects his neighbor is behind the hacking, and that he will take down the flag once the problem is resolved.
“I’m a victim,” he said. “I would love to take it down, it’s been a nightmare.”
And when asked if he considers himself a Nazi?
“No. Definitely not, I’m quite the other way,” he told Spectrum News. “I’m quite Christian.”
Preble Town Supervisor Jim Doring told Syracuse.com that he had no luck when trying to convince Fish to take down the offensive flag. An attorney in the town told Doring that the flag can fly on private property.
Residents of the town have started to sign a Change.org petition asking for the flag to be removed. It has garnered nearly 900 signatures as of Tuesday morning.
“This flag represents mass genocide of those deemed physically or intellectually inferior and those of different races,” the creator of the petition wrote. “ ... As most of us know, this way of thinking and behavior resulted in concentration camps, mass genocide (the Holocaust) of Jewish people, LGBTQIA(+) people, the mentally ill, Romani people, World War II, and beyond.”
Because of that, the petition says that “this goes beyond what is considered the owner’s ‘rights’.”
“Why this is still allowed and is somehow justifiable, is beyond me,” it reads. “Hopefully, this can pick up some momentum and we can show the town of Preble/Homer that this in unacceptable and that (Nazis) and Nazi symbolism should not be tolerated or protected.”
There will be a town hall meeting next Monday, and Fish told Spectrum News that he plans to be there to defend his position.
Doring told Syracuse.com that Fish may face a lot of push back at that meeting.
“It has all the neighbors and residents all riled up, as well as people who drive by,’‘ he said. ‘”People are just not accepting our answers that we can’t do anything about it.”
