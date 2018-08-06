NC boy’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint Saturday. He was back selling again Sunday

The 9-year-old Union County boy who was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Saturday while selling organic lemonade was back in business Sunday, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Only this time his parents were by his side, says Fox News.

Neighbors have also rallied around the boy, raising $256 in donations toward a lawnmower, WCNC reported Sunday. The station identified the boy’s father as Phillip Smith.

“It’s pretty low, despicable in my book and I can’t believe someone would stoop that low to steal money from him,” the boy’s father reportedly told Fox News.

Union County investigators are still searching for the robber, who reportedly approached the boy about 3 p.m. Saturday as he peddled lemonade near the entrance to the St. John’s Forest, said the Union County Sheriff’s Office. That’s a neighborhood northeast of Monroe.

The robber “stuck a black handgun to the boy’s stomach, demanded money and fled the scene on foot,” according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office press release.

He got $17, said WBTV. The boy’s father told WBTV his son earns money mowing the lawns of neighbors, and is hoping to buy a new riding lawnmower with his lemonade stand earnings.

News of the robbery has been covered across the country, and has brought both shock and condemnation on social media.

“This is as low as anyone can go,” commented Lucy Drake, a Realtor who lives in the Charlotte area.

“This story is so sad. Here is a young guy trying to make a little spending money and some low life robs him,” wrote Janet Haney Hinson-Rape. “Hope the boy is okay and won’t be discouraged with his enterprising ventures.”

Union County officials said a search of a nearby wooded area uncovered clothing and a BB handgun that are believed to have been used by the robber, according to a press release. The metal container that held the boy’s money was also found in the woods, said a press release.

Investigators are seeking tips at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.