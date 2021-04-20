Schalke relegated, Bayern opens 10-point lead in Bundesliga

Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong prays ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool) AP

Schalke was finally relegated from the Bundesliga after a dismal season with a 1-0 loss at relegation rival Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

It was Schalke’s 21st defeat in 30 games and the quickest of its four demotions with four games still to play. The Gelsenkirchen-based club had been playing in the Bundesliga continuously since earning promotion in 1991.

Fabian Klos’ 50th-minute goal was enough for the home side to boost its own chances of survival.

It could have been worse for the visitors.

Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann saved a penalty from Klos, who was offside when he swept in the rebound. Schalke also finished with 10 men after Malick Thiaw was sent off with his second yellow card in the 71st.

But Schalke is last with 13 points from 30 games and cannot gain enough points to survive even if it were to somehow win its last four games. Schalke has just two wins all season.

Bayern Munich capitalized on second-place Leipzig’s shock 2-1 loss at Cologne by moving 10 points clear at the top with a 2-0 win at home over Bayer Leverkusen.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt consolidated fourth place and the last spot for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Augsburg.

