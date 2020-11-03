US Rep. Thomas Massie wins 5th term in Kentucky

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has won reelection to the congressional district seat in the northeast part of the state.

Massie had drawn President Donald Trump’s ire on coronavirus relief.

Massie has a reputation for contrarian stances, voting against bipartisan and conservative bills. When the congressman from Kentucky's 4th Congressional District held up a vote on a $2 trillion relief package in March, Trump called him “a disaster for America” on Twitter.

The 4th District adjoining the Ohio River includes several Kentucky suburbs of neighboring Cincinnati, Ohio.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie has secured another term in a conservative district in west-central Kentucky. The self-described “pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump” politician has served in Congress since 2009 from Kentucky’s 2nd district, which also includes Bowling Green.

He defeated Democratic nominee Hank Linderman, musician and recording engineer, for the second time.

Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, of Bowling Green, has defeated Democrat James Rhodes to win another term in his western Kentucky district.

Comer, who was recently selected to serve as the top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress, will begin his third term in January in the state’s 1st District. He is a former state agriculture commissioner.

Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Election Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.

Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

