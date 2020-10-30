North Carolina university issues alert for armed person

Kansas City Star Logo
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued an alert on Friday for a person described as armed and dangerous near the campus.

The school issued an alert shortly before noon Friday indicating a person was spotted near the Ambulatory Care Center west of the campus, but provided no further details. Faculty, students and staff were ordered to go inside immediately and close windows and doors until further notice.

The student newspaper reported “dozens" of law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

