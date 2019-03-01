Pakistan ready to hand over Indian pilot amid more shelling

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the wreckage of an Indian plane shot down by the Pakistan military on Wednesday, in Hurran, near the Line of Control in Pakistani Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will release the captured Indian fighter pilot as a "peace gesture" toward India. Khan made this announcement on Thursday while addressing lawmakers in both chambers of Parliament, convened to discuss the latest situation amid rising tensions with the nuclear-armed neighbor over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Abdul Razzaq AP Photo