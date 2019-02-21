Get hip to this: Paris wants Olympic debut for breakdance

Paris 2024 Games' chief Tony Estanguet, left, makes a selfie with all invited guests after a media conference at La Defense business district, outside Paris, Thursday, Feb. 21 , 2019. The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics want to add breakdancing to the games, which would be a first for the dance sport that came from the streets of New York. Also on Paris' wish-list of events it wants to add to the program are climbing, surfing and skateboarding. Michel Euler AP Photo