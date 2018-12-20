N. Korea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

FILE - In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, inspects the preparation of the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea's northwest. North Korea on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, says it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States removes its nuclear threat first. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency