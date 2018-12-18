California to pay $3M over death of teen holding pellet gun

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2013 file photo, protesters hold images of shooting victim Andy Lopez during a march in Santa Rosa, Calif. Sonoma County will pay $3 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a California teenager who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy while holding a pellet gun. The Press Democrat reports the settlement was approved unanimously Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, by the county Board of Supervisors, bringing to a close a lawsuit filed in Nov. 2013 by the family of 13-year-old Lopez. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo