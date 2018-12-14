Salt Lake City gets go-ahead to bid for Winter Olympics

FILE - This Feb. 8, 2002, file photo, shows U.S. champion Michelle Kwan practicing for the women's short program for the Winter Olympic Games at the Salt lake Ice Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for an upcoming Winter Olympics most likely for 2030 in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. Doug Mills, file AP Photo