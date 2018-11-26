Watchdog mulls sending team to Syria after gas attack

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows medical staff treating a boy following a suspected chemical attack on his town of al-Khalidiya, in Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Some 50 civilians were being treated following a suspected poison gas attack by Syrian rebel groups on the government-held Aleppo city in the country’s north, according to Syrian state media. (SANA via AP) AP