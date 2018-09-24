WADA’s Reedie defends Russian anti-doping reinstatement

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, Craig Reedie, head of the World Anti-Doping Agency, speaks to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations in Montreal. The harshly criticized president of the World Anti-Doping Agency is defending the decision to reinstate Russia’s suspended drug-fighting operation, calling it the best way to get much-needed doping data out of a country that manipulated the system to win Olympic medals. In a call with reporters Monday, Reedie insisted that Russia’s agreement to hand over samples and data that could corroborate up to 2,800 doping cases puts a hard deadline of Dec. 31 on a process that was going nowhere. The Canadian Press via AP, File Ryan Remiorz