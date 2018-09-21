WADA investigator says the agency got a bad deal from Russia

FILE- In this Friday Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren speaks during a press conference in London. The Canadian lawyer who investigated the state-backed doping scheme by Russia when it hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics said in an interview with the Associated Press that the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo