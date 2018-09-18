Anti-doping exec among many against Russia reinstatement

FILE - In this May 24, 2016 file photo employees work in Russia’s national drug-testing laboratory in Moscow. Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the whistleblower who exposed Russia’s doping corruption at the Sochi Olympics added to a chorus of protest over the possible reinstatement of the country’s anti-doping agency. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Grigory Rodchenkov portrayed the World Anti-Doping Agency’s shifting of its requirements to end RUSADA’s suspension as a result of Russia’s unwillingness to accept findings from investigator Richard McLaren, who detailed a government-sponsored doping program designed to win medals. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo