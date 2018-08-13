APNewsBreak: Probe says treatment of Latino teens not abuse

FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center is shown in Staunton, Va. Virginia investigators say they’ve found no evidence of abuse at a detention facility after immigrant teens described being strapped to chairs with their heads covered with bags. The investigation found the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center does use restraint chairs on “out-of-control” residents considered a safety threat, but that doesn’t meet the legal threshold of abuse or neglect. (AP Photo/Zachary Wajsgras) Zachary Wajsgras AP