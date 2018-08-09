Coast Guard offloads more than 7 tons of seized cocaine in Port Everglades
More than 7 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) Thursday in Port Everglades.
A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.
Avery Price, 10-year-old Tennessee boy, was filmed holding himself up with his wheelchair to stand for the national anthem. The video went viral across the web, with hundreds of people saying it was an inspirational and patriotic show of support.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
Helicopters drop water on the deadly Carr Fire on Friday night, July 27, 2018, in an effort to stop the monster blaze from advancing on Redding. High winds were predicted, but had yet to materialize in force.
A pro-Trump media crew was attacked by protesters at Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, on July 26, according to Elijah Schaeffer, the host of YouTube channel Slightly Offens*ve who shared this video of the incident.