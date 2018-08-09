The Latest: Tennessee has 1st execution in nearly a decade

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguing that he’s too mentally ill to be executed by the state. The Tennessee Supreme Court has refused to stay Thursday’s Aug. 9, 2018, scheduled execution of the convicted child killer while the state’s new lethal injection protocol continues to be challenged on appeal. The order brings Tennessee within days of killing Irick with a three-drug cocktail, barring some last-minute change. (Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File) Michael Patrick AP