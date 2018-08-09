Seoul: Rival Koreas to meet to prepare for leaders’ summit

FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, center, speaks to the media before leaving for the border village of Panmunjom to attend South and North Korean meeting, at the Office of the South Korea-North Korea Dialogue in Seoul, South Korea. Seoul said the rival Koreas agreed on high-level talks next Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to prepare for a leaders’ summit. The announcement Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, by an official at the South’s Unification Ministry comes amid attempts by Washington and Pyongyang to follow through on nuclear disarmament vows made at a summit in June between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) Ahn Young-joon AP