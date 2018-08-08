Police respond to report of gunfire at suburban NY hospital

Police converged on a suburban hospital after a report of gunfire Wednesday.
Westchester County Police told WCBS Radio that there had been an "active shooter situation" but it is now under control.
Little information was immediately available from authorities about what had happened.
Police were blocking the entrance to Westchester Medical Center as hospital workers in lab coats and scrubs gathered outside it, according to The Journal News and photos posted on social media.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Comments