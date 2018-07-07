Drunk seagulls are staggering and throwing up on beaches, animal welfare group says

A number of stumbling seagulls on English beaches seem to be getting a hold of alcohol, causing some to get sick and die, an animal welfare charity says.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said this week they've received more than a dozen reports of seagulls staggering, disoriented and confused, according to the Somerset County Gazette. The "drunk" birds have been found on beaches in southwest England.
"At first the birds look like they have botulism but then, after vomiting, most seem to recover," RSPCA officer Jo Daniel told multiple news outlets. "But the birds absolutely stink of alcohol when we collect them so now our vans smell like pubs."
A video shot by RSPCA shows a "drunken" seagull stumbling around in a room, nearly tripping over itself at one point.
A veterinarian with the animal welfare charity told Sky News a few of the seagulls have died after showing symptoms of intoxication, but many are recovering.
They're not sure what exactly has caused the birds to appear "drunk," but they suspect the birds might be getting into waste from nearby breweries, the BBC reported.
The group is asking area breweries, distilleries and other alcohol producers to ensure any leftover waste is kept out of reach of birds and other wildlife, the Somerset County Gazette reported.
