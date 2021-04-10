Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

16-24-43-49-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(sixteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

04-10-18-23-28, Cash Ball: 6

(four, ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.72 million

Red Balls: 3-12, White Balls: 14-17

(Red Balls: three, twelve; White Balls: fourteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

