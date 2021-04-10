Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
16-24-43-49-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(sixteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million
3-1-6
(three, one, six)
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
04-10-18-23-28, Cash Ball: 6
(four, ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.72 million
Red Balls: 3-12, White Balls: 14-17
(Red Balls: three, twelve; White Balls: fourteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
