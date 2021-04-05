Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-05-16-26-39, Lucky Ball: 10

(two, five, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: ten)

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

09-12-13-22-24, Cash Ball: 21

(nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.65 million

Red Balls: 7-15, White Balls: 2-16

(Red Balls: seven, fifteen; White Balls: two, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

