Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-09, White Balls: 3-13
(Red Balls: five, nine; White Balls: three, thirteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
Comments