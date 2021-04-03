Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
17-42-43-47-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(seventeen, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.51 million
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
09-10-14-31-32, Cash Ball: 23
(nine, ten, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.62 million
Red Balls: 5-09, White Balls: 3-13
(Red Balls: five, nine; White Balls: three, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
01-12-17-39-53, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, twelve, seventeen, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Comments