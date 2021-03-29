Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

09-29-32-42-45, Lucky Ball: 4

(nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

17-20-22-28-29, Cash Ball: 3

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.56 million

Red Balls: 2-15, White Balls: 10-26

(Red Balls: two, fifteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

March 29, 2021 10:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

March 29, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

March 29, 2021 9:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

March 29, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 29, 2021 9:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

March 29, 2021 9:24 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service