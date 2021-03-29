Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
09-29-32-42-45, Lucky Ball: 4
(nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)
4-1-2
(four, one, two)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
17-20-22-28-29, Cash Ball: 3
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.56 million
Red Balls: 2-15, White Balls: 10-26
(Red Balls: two, fifteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
