Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

7-3-4

(seven, three, four)

17-20-25-31-32, Cash Ball: 2

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $690,000

Red Balls: 21-22, White Balls: 2-11

(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-two; White Balls: two, eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $970 million

40-53-60-68-69, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(forty, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

January 20, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

MO Lottery

January 20, 2021 10:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

January 20, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

January 20, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

January 20, 2021 9:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 20, 2021 9:18 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service