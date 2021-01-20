Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-2-8
(zero, two, eight)
7-3-4
(seven, three, four)
17-20-25-31-32, Cash Ball: 2
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $690,000
Red Balls: 21-22, White Balls: 2-11
(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-two; White Balls: two, eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $970 million
40-53-60-68-69, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(forty, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
